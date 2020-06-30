Politics AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fight The 3rd meeting of the AIPA (ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) was held online on June 29 with a view to helping enhance regional cooperation towards a drug-free ASEAN community.

Politics Congratulations to Cambodian People’s Party’s founding anniversary The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on its 69th founding anniversary (June 28, 1951-2020).

ASEAN EU Ambassador hails Vietnam for successfully hosting 36th ASEAN Summit EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans has hailed Vietnam for successfully hosting the 36th ASEAN Summit by overcoming some truly unprecedented challenges.

Politics 70th traditional day of Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association marked in Hanoi A ceremony celebrating the 70th traditional day of the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association (May 23, 1950-2020) and 70 years of the two nations’ diplomatic relations took place in Hanoi on June 27.