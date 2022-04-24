Illustrative image. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the building of infrastructure at Prodezi Industrial Park in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.



The industrial park will cover 400 hectares in Luong Hoa and Tan Hoa communes in Ben Luc district and need more than 4.6 trillion VND (nearly 200 million USD) for infrastructure development. Long An Prodezi JSC is the investor of the project.



The lifespan of the project will be 50 years, starting April 23, while the construction must be completed within 60 months after the land is handed over.



The provincial People's Committee has directed its Economic Zone Authority (EZA) to guide the investor on project implementation regulations.



The EZA was also assigned to coordinate with the investor and relevant agencies in carrying out land reclamation and site clearance as well as developing housing, social and cultural projects for labourers in the park. Employment support and vocation training should be conducted to minimise the impact on people whose land has been revoked for the project./.