Long An to spend more on erosion-prevention works along rivers
The Mekong Delta province of Long An plans more erosion-prevention works along major rivers and canals to protect people’s lives and properties.
An area eroded by the Vam Co Tay River in Kien Truong town in Long An province (Photo: VNA)
They include embankments of 1.9km, 1.6km and 1.2km along the Vam Co Dong, Bao Dinh and Vam Co Tay rivers in thickly populated areas impacted by climate change.
The three are expected to cost 720 billion VND (31 million USD) and will be built in 2022 - 24, according to the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Besides embankments, the projects will also include infrastructure near them such as roads, pavements, sluices, and lighting.
Last month erosion damaged 60 metres of road along a bank of the Vam Co Tay River in Vinh Hung district’s Tuyen Binh Tay commune and a nearby bridge.
Part of the inter-commune road connecting Tuyen Binh Tay and Vinh Binh communes subsided by five metres.
The Vam Co Tay, one of the largest rivers in the province, has severely eroded its banks in a number of places due to strong flows and high flooding levels, sand mining and agricultural production along it./.