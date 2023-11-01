Long Son container port No. 3 expected to bring benefits to Thanh Hoa province (Photo: baothanhhoa.vn)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – With a desire to become an important marine infrastructure not only to Nghi Son Economic Zone of Thanh Hoa province but also to the whole north central region, the construction of Long Son container port No. 3 is expected to become an advanced shipping port of the country.

Vice Chairman of the Nghi Son township People's Committee Mai Sy Lan said that when the Long Son container port project is put into operation, it will directly create jobs for about 500 workers, promoting industries and seaport services, contributing to the socio-economic development of the locality in particular and Thanh Hoa province in general.

According to Long Son Limited Company, the contractor of the project, the project has total investment of 752 billion VND (30.6 million USD). It is expected that the project will be completed in October 2025.

When put into operation, in addition to meeting the needs of import and export goods loading and unloading of businesses, industrial parks in the province and surrounding areas, the port will also become an ideal destination, attracting more new shipping lines to Nghi Son port, thereby increasing budget revenue for Thanh Hoa province, creating more jobs for labourers.

In addition to prioritising recruitment of labourers from Hai Ha commune, the Long Son Limited Company will also regularly deploy welfare activities such as supporting households of people with meritorious services to the revolution in Hai Ha commune on the occasion of holidays, Tet; support poor households and families in difficult circumstances affected by the project. The company will also provide teaching and learning equipment for schools in Hai Ha commune.

Recently, the company has coordinated with the Hai Ha Commune People's Committee to present 142 scholarships to pupils and students from impoverished households in the commune with total budget of nearly 300 million VND, thereby encouraging students to strive to overcome difficulties and obtain outstanding academic achievements./

VNA