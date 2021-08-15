Hotline: (024) 39411349
Long-living sound of Tay Nguyen “gong”

Anyone who visits Tay Nguyen (the Central Highlands) and enjoys the mysterious sounds of gongs near the flickering campfire in the mountains and forests, they will see the strong vitality of the local people. The cultural space of gong in Tay Nguyen was recognised as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 25, 2005 by UNESCO.
VNA

  • The cultural space of Tay Nguyen gong spreads over five provinces, including Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong and the masters of gong culture are the ethnic groups, including Bana, Xedang, Mnong, Caho, Romam, Ede and Giarai. ( Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The ethnic groups in the Central Highlands consider gongs to be their treasures, their voices and their inmost feelings and sentiments. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A Gong duet performance of Xe Dang ethnic in a ceremony on setting up water pipes. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Experiencing the sound of gongs in the Central Highlands at a cultural tourism village in Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The M’ Nong people in Jun hamlet, Lak district, Dak Lak province play gongs in their ceremony to pray for the health of their elephants. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

