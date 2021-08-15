Long-living sound of Tay Nguyen “gong”
-
The cultural space of Tay Nguyen gong spreads over five provinces, including Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong and the masters of gong culture are the ethnic groups, including Bana, Xedang, Mnong, Caho, Romam, Ede and Giarai. ( Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The ethnic groups in the Central Highlands consider gongs to be their treasures, their voices and their inmost feelings and sentiments. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A Gong duet performance of Xe Dang ethnic in a ceremony on setting up water pipes. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Experiencing the sound of gongs in the Central Highlands at a cultural tourism village in Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The M’ Nong people in Jun hamlet, Lak district, Dak Lak province play gongs in their ceremony to pray for the health of their elephants. (Photo: VNP/VNA)