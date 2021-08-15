Long-living sound of Tay Nguyen “gong”

Anyone who visits Tay Nguyen (the Central Highlands) and enjoys the mysterious sounds of gongs near the flickering campfire in the mountains and forests, they will see the strong vitality of the local people. The cultural space of gong in Tay Nguyen was recognised as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 25, 2005 by UNESCO.