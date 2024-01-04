Tranquil Luang Prabang (Photo: Getty Images) Vientiane (VNA) – Luang Prabang in northern Laos has been listed among the 50



This is a great start for the Lao Government’s Visit Laos Year tourism promotion programme, aiming at bringing more foreign tourists to the country to realise the set target of welcoming at least 4.6 million domestic and foreign arrivals in 2024.



Ranking at the 11th place, Luang Prabang that boasts Buddhist temples, vibrant markets and scenic Mekong River, is truly a haven for a laid-back escape.



The locality is also recommended for its community-led conservation efforts, groundbreaking work in ecotourism as well as sustainability and inclusive travel.



It is one of the most well-known provinces in Laos and a top tourist draw because of its riverside location, old temples, quaint streets and alleyways, traditional festivals, and scenic beauty. The town’s old quarter was listed as a World Heritage Site in 1995 by UNESCO, which deemed that its architecture was culturally significant and worthy of protection by the United Nations.



Other destinations on Travel Times’ list include Hoi An ancient city, Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa (Vietnam), Jasper National Park (Canada), Portofino (Italy), Fez (Morocco), and Kyoto (Japan)./.

