Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh has urged all units involved to take concrete activities and collaborate in climate action, aiming for a green, circular economy and a sustainable future.

Vietnam's forest coverage was maintained at 42.02% in 2023, according to the latest announcement of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The central province of Quang Tri is mobilising resources and focusing on implementing solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through natural forest protection and afforestation.

Two Hatinh langurs (Trachypithecus hatinhensis), a critically endangered primate species, have been spotted in Huong Phung commune, Huong Hoa district, the central province of Quang Tri.