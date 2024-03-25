Magnitude 4.0 earthquake reported in Hanoi’s outlying district
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 occurred in Hanoi’s outlying district of My Duc on March 25 morning, said the Institute of Geophysics (IGP) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.
The location of the earthquake's epicentre in My Duc district, Hanoi, on March 25 morning (Photo: igp-vast.vn)
The earthquake happened at 8:05:35 am. Its epicentre, about 16km deep, was located at 20.770 degrees North and 105.720 degrees East, reported the IGP’s Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre.
The same day, two others measuring 3.2 and 3.7 were reported in Kon Plong district, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, at 3:54:40 am and 5:57:18 am, respectively. Their epicentre, about 8.1km deep, was at 14.957 degrees North and 108.237 degrees East.
Earthquakes have continuously occurred in Kon Plong district since 2021. The strongest, 4.7, was recorded in the afternoon of August 23, 2022.
IGP Director Nguyen Xuan Anh said data show that Kon Tum province, including Kon Plong district, is located on a small seismic fault, and earthquakes here often have magnitude of no more than 5.0.
The IGP has frequently updated local authorities and people about seismic activities, he said, noting that despite high frequency, earthquakes in this area have yet to reach a level requiring disaster risk warning.
Local residents should not worry but keep calm, comply with authorities’ instructions, reinforce their houses, and equip themselves with earthquake response knowledge, Anh added./.