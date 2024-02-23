World Philippines incorporates cancer screening into workplace healthcare initiatives Facing high cancer rates and late diagnoses, the Philippines is asking businesses to screen millions of workers for early signs of the disease, according to AFP news agency.

World 280 million USD lost to investment fraud in Malaysia Malaysia’s Commercial Crimes Department (JSJK) has recorded nearly 15,000 cheating cases involving investments from 2019 to 2023, resulting in losses amounting to 1.34 billion RM (280 million USD), Bernama news agency reported.

World Bank of Thailand warns of economic recession Thailand's export sector has lost competitiveness in global markets, with the market share of rice shipments falling by more than 50% over the past 20 years, according to the Bank of Thailand (BoT).