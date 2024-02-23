Malaysia boosts halal trade, investment with Japan
Malaysia signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Japan on February 22 to strengthen halal trade and investment, and create more jobs in the sector.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: Bernama)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Japan on February 22 to strengthen halal trade and investment, and create more jobs in the sector.
The first MoU signing ceremony involved the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) and AEON CO (M) BHD to promote Malaysian halal products in Japan. Meanwhile, HDC has also collaborated with the Japan Halal Association (JHA) to enhance infrastructure and halal certification in Japan.
Earlier, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is on a seven-day working visit to Japan, led a Malaysian delegation in meeting with leading Japanese halal industry players in the roundtable session.
He said the discussions also highlighted the importance of coordination between industry players from both countries to meet the increasing demand for halal goods and services worldwide, which now records a value of more than 3 trillion USD./.