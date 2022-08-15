Malaysia expands scale of bird’s nest industry
Illustrative image (Photo: Bernama)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The Malaysian Government has agreed to allow the hiring of additional foreign workers for the bird's nest industry, specifically to clean raw swiftlet’s nests, to overcome the labour shortage facing the industry, according to the country's Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Ronald Kiandee.
The minister said the approval was granted after taking into account the industry's potential which has specific market demand.
However, the approval depends on the annual production capacity of the companies involved, which must first be registered with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), and subject to the regulations in force relating to recruitment of foreign workers, he noted.
According to statistics, as of December 31 last year, the bird's nest industry employed a total of 2,213 workers comprising 1,073 locals and 1,140 foreigners. Based on the list of applications received from industry players, this sector needs more than 2,000 additional workers.
Ronald said if the industry continues to experience a shortage of workers, it will affect the quantity and quality of products and indirectly affect the export of bird's nests which had an export value of 1.8 billion RM (403.6 million USD) last year.
The national target for the export market is 350,000 kg with an estimated revenue of 2.8 billion RM by 2030, he added./.