World Indonesia: 40 political parties register for 2024 General Election The General Elections Commission of Indonesia (KPU) has announced that 40 out of the 43 national parties that have Political Party Information System (Sipol) accounts had registered to participate in the 2024 General Election, as the registration period ended on August 14.

World Floods affect thousands in northern Laos Floods triggered by days of heavy rain have affected thousands of residents in the northern areas of Laos, according to Xinhua news agency.

World Indonesians told to prepare against potential fuel price hike Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has said that Indonesians must prepare against a potential hike in fuel prices as the government looks to control its ballooning energy subsidies amid high global oil prices.