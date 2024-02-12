World Malaysia focuses on economic development, investment in 2024 Malaysia’s focus for this year is economic development and investment promotion and it will bank on its three unique selling points – the multiple languages, cultures, and communal peace – to help draw more investors, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

World Uruguayan newspaper carries Vietnamese Party leader’s article The El Pueblo (People) e-newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Uruguayan Communist Party, has recently published the content of an article written by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and the CPV’s 94th founding anniversary (February 3).

World Philippines logs 37 deaths from landslide The death toll from a landslide in the southern Philippines has climbed to 37, an official said on February 11, as rescuers have continued to search for more than 60 people remaining unaccounted for.