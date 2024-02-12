Malaysia focuses on economic development, investment in 2024
Malaysia’s focus for this year is economic development and investment promotion and it will bank on its three unique selling points – the multiple languages, cultures, and communal peace – to help draw more investors, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
These three elements are the country’s source of strength and help it stand out in the world, the leader said at an event in Kuala Lumpur to welcome the Lunar New Year on February 11.
He expressed his belief that 2024 will be a strong year for the government. Therefore, the country will focus on economic development, investments, and expanding its capability and capacity in all fields, including education, health, and culture.
Anwar added that the government is also focused on providing quality education and better health services./.