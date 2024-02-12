World Malaysia eyes 27.3 million foreign visitors this year Malaysia has set a target of welcoming 27.3 million foreign tourists in 2024, riding on the wave of optimism fueled by a series of strategic initiatives and the success of attracting over 20 million foreign tourists last year.

World Uruguayan newspaper carries Vietnamese Party leader’s article The El Pueblo (People) e-newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Uruguayan Communist Party, has recently published the content of an article written by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and the CPV’s 94th founding anniversary (February 3).

World Philippines logs 37 deaths from landslide The death toll from a landslide in the southern Philippines has climbed to 37, an official said on February 11, as rescuers have continued to search for more than 60 people remaining unaccounted for.