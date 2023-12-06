Malaysia gaining confidence from investors
Malaysia attracted 225 billion RM (48.19 billion USD) in approved investments in services, manufacturing and primary sectors from January to September. (Photo: nst.com.my)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia attracted 225 billion RM (48.19 billion USD) in approved investments in services, manufacturing and primary sectors from January to September, exceeding its annual target.
According to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, this is a testament to Malaysia’s continued attractiveness as an investment destination which is winning confidence from investors.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) constituted 55.9% of the total investment, contributing 35 billion RM. Meanwhile, domestic direct investment was worth 99.3 billion RM, or 44.1% of the total approved amount.
Foreign investors have committed to injecting around 347 billion RM in Malaysia in 2023, with China to land 170 billion RM, the US 67.74 billion RM, the UAE 40.6 billion RM, the Republic of Korea 24 billion RM, Japan 23.1 billion RM, Singapore 13 billion RM, Brunei 5 billion RM, Italy 3.3 RM, Indonesia 200 million RM and Vietnam 5 million RM./.