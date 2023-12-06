World Singaporeans exempted from Malaysia digital arrival card process Malaysian Home MIniser Saifuddin Nasution said on December 5 that Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia will not be required to fill up the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC), which will otherwise be compulsory from January 1 for foreign travellers.

World Some 107 million tourist movements projected during Christmas, New Year in Indonesia Indonesian Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo said that some 107 million domestic tourist movements can be recorded during the 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year holidays.

World Indonesia approves LNG investment plan The Indonesian government has approved the revised plan of development (POD) for the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela Block, which includes a carbon capture storage (CCS) facility slated to begin operations in 2030.

World First CLV Parliamentary Summit wraps up The first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit wrapped up in Vientiane, Laos, on December 6, with the issuance of a joint statement on promoting the parliamentary role in bolstering the comprehensive cooperation among the three countries.