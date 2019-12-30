World Indonesia rolls out drone for civilian, military uses Indonesia's state-owned aerospace company Dirgantara Indonesia on December 30 rolled out two prototypes of new medium-altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (MALE UAV) designed for both civilian and military uses.

World Thai economy in 2019 forecast to see weakest growth in five years Thailand’s economy this year is forecast to see the weakest pace of growth in five years due to impact from global trade tensions and rising domestic currency.

ASEAN Indonesia targets 2,000 vocational training centres in 2020 The Ministry of Manpower of Indonesia has set a target to establish 2,000 community-based vocational training centres (BLK) across the nation in 2020, as part of the efforts to boost the workers’ competency.

World Top 10 world economic events of 2019 Below is a recap of ten of the year’s most consequential headlines impacting consumers, investors and financial markets worldwide chosen by the Vietnam News Agency.