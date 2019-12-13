Malaysia, Indonesia agree to use drone for border patrol
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed in principle on the use of technology such as drones to monitor security and crime along the borders of both countries.
At a press conference in Indonesia on December 10, Malaysian Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Malaysia-Indonesia border agreement will be renewed next year, which will include the use of technology to monitor border security to resolve border issues for the benefit of both nations.
He revealed that the memorandum of understanding on border crossing agreement and border trade agreement is being finalised and will be signed next year.
The minister stressed that the two countries will continue to work closely to resolve issues like smuggling, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and cross border crimes.
Malaysia and Indonesia share more than 1,000 km of land border./.