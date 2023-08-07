World MRC launches channel to improve public awareness of flood, drought risks The Mekong River Commission (MRC) has launched a channel on Mekong flood and drought forecast to improve public awareness and understanding of the conditions in the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB).

World Thailand expects to export over 8 million tonnes of rice this year Thailand is benefitting from India's rice export ban and has no reason to halt shipments of the grain itself, caretaker Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said on August 7.

World Indonesian President: ASEAN should become anchor of world peace Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 7 suggested that ASEAN member countries should be able to become the anchor of world peace.

World Vietnam’s African swine fever vaccine export makes headlines in RoK Many newspapers and websites in the Republic of Korea (RoK) such as Newsis and Nnews on August 7 highlighted Vietnam’s first-ever export of vaccines against African swine fever (ASF), saying this event has drawn attention of the global pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries.