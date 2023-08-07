Malaysia, Indonesia, EU agree to tackle concerns over deforestation rules
Malaysia and Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producers, have agreed with the European Union (EU) to promote mutual understanding and tackle concerns over the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and benchmarking via an ad hoc joint task force (JTF) co-chaired by the three parties.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia and Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producers, have agreed with the European Union (EU) to promote mutual understanding and tackle concerns over the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and benchmarking via an ad hoc joint task force (JTF) co-chaired by the three parties.
As reported by the Malaysian English-language newspaper New Straits Times, the JTF had its first meeting in Jakarta on August 5, with the three sides agreeing on the terms of reference for its work, which include such issues as traceability from producer to end-consumer, scientific data on deforestation and forest degradation, and protection of data.
The event also shared information on the implementation of Indonesia’s and Malaysia’s sustainable palm oil programmes as well as the available traceability tools. The next meeting is scheduled to take place at the end of November.
JTF, in a statement, said it will establish a dialogue and relevant workstreams, led by the respective governments, to build mutual understanding on the implementation of the regulation and its core aspects, including benchmarking.
JTF is a platform to serve as a consultative mechanism to support coordination and promotion of mutual understanding between Indonesia, Malaysia, and the European Union, said the statement. It will conclude its work by the end of 2024, with the possibility to be extended upon mutual agreement./.
As reported by the Malaysian English-language newspaper New Straits Times, the JTF had its first meeting in Jakarta on August 5, with the three sides agreeing on the terms of reference for its work, which include such issues as traceability from producer to end-consumer, scientific data on deforestation and forest degradation, and protection of data.
The event also shared information on the implementation of Indonesia’s and Malaysia’s sustainable palm oil programmes as well as the available traceability tools. The next meeting is scheduled to take place at the end of November.
JTF, in a statement, said it will establish a dialogue and relevant workstreams, led by the respective governments, to build mutual understanding on the implementation of the regulation and its core aspects, including benchmarking.
JTF is a platform to serve as a consultative mechanism to support coordination and promotion of mutual understanding between Indonesia, Malaysia, and the European Union, said the statement. It will conclude its work by the end of 2024, with the possibility to be extended upon mutual agreement./.