World Thailand’s fresh mango exports up 15 percent in Jan-Feb Thailand’s fresh mango exports increased by 11 million USD in the first two months of 2022, a 15-percent jump from the same period last year.

World Laos enjoys trade surplus in three consecutive months Laos enjoyed increasing trade surplus in three consecutive months of this year, despite the continuing depreciation of the Kip and rising costs of production and consumables.

World SEA Games 31: Malaysia targets 31 gold medals Malaysia’s target of 31 gold medals set for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Vietnam is realistic, based on specific evaluation conducted by various parties, according to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

World Thailand to lift on-arrival COVID-19 tests from May Thailand will remove its Test & Go travel scheme for foreign arrivals and RT-PCR testing upon arrival from the end of this month as vaccinated travellers will only need to take self-antigen tests during their stay from May 1 as part of a further easing of entry rules to boost the economy and tourism.