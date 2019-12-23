Malaysia intensifies monitoring of goods prices during Christmas
The Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has said it will intensify the monitoring of goods prices, especially essential items such as petrol, sugar, wheat flour and cooking oil, during this Christmas season.
Illustrative image (Photo: malaymail)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has said it will intensify the monitoring of goods prices, especially essential items such as petrol, sugar, wheat flour and cooking oil, during this Christmas season.
KDPNHEP Secretary General Muez Abd Aziz said if the supply of flour is negatively affected, the ministry is empowered to import the item to address the situation.
In reference to petrol prices, petrol stations which experience supply disruptions, or shut down operations without informing the ministry, can be prosecuted or even have their licenses revoked.
He added that the ministry plans to set ceiling prices for controlled goods during the festive periods, which is also helpful to consumers faced with a rising cost of living.
This year, KDPNHEP has conducted over 128,000 checks on over 3,100 business establishments and nearly 125,000 shops./.
KDPNHEP Secretary General Muez Abd Aziz said if the supply of flour is negatively affected, the ministry is empowered to import the item to address the situation.
In reference to petrol prices, petrol stations which experience supply disruptions, or shut down operations without informing the ministry, can be prosecuted or even have their licenses revoked.
He added that the ministry plans to set ceiling prices for controlled goods during the festive periods, which is also helpful to consumers faced with a rising cost of living.
This year, KDPNHEP has conducted over 128,000 checks on over 3,100 business establishments and nearly 125,000 shops./.