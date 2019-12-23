World Indonesia’s budget deficit rises in 11 months Indonesia’s budget deficit neared 26.28 billion USD during January - November, or 2.29 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), compared to 1.8 percent of the GDP during the same period last year.

World Philippine troops rescue two Indonesians held by Abu Sayyaf Philippine forces rescued two of three Indonesian hostages after a gunbattle with their captors from the Muslim militant group Abu Sayyaf on Jolo island, the Philippines’s Sulu province on December 22.

World Indonesian President kicks off use of B30 biodiesel Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 23 kicked off the mandatory use of B30 biodiesel, eight days ahead of January 1, when the policy is scheduled to go into force. ​

World Thailand provides over 281.6 million USD for building regional roads Thailand plans to provide 8.5 billion THB (over 281.6 million USD), in loans next year for Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia to build four new transnational roads under the ASEAN Connectivity initiative, reported the Bangkok Post.