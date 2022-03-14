World World Bank grants Cambodia 113 million USD to improve health care quality The World Bank (WB) has approved 113 million USD in new financing to improve Cambodian people’s access to quality health care, which will particularly benefit poor and vulnerable people and support effective responses to health crises.

World Philippines approves emergency use of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorisation to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on March 14.

ASEAN Indonesia presses for ASEAN recovery at 41st HLFT-EL Indonesia pushed for an economic revival in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the recent 41st Meeting of the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration (HLFT-EI), reported Antara news agency.

World Cambodia donates more refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles to Laos Cambodia has presented 10 more refrigerated vaccine vans to help Laos carry out its inoculation campaign against COVID-19, especially in remote and mountainous regions.