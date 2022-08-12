Malaysia keen on strengthen ties with Japan under Look East Policy
Malaysia wishes to explore new cooperation related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) with Japan under the Look East Policy (LEP), according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaako. (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia wishes to explore new cooperation related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) with Japan under the Look East Policy (LEP), according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
The Malaysian government adopted LEP in 1982, and targeted social and economic development in the country through learning from Japan.
The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report (WEF) 2022 noted that issues such as climate change, social impact due to aging population and social polarisation after the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to seriously impact the economy and livelihood of most countries in the next 10 years, he said in his keynote address at an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the LEP.
He urged that new areas of cooperation related to the ESG can be explored by both countries through projects and programmes implemented under LEP.
This includes diversifying cooperation in the field of disaster crisis, aging society, digital economy, science, technology and innovation as well as green growth,
Ismail Sabri said four decades of successful cooperation between Malaysia and Japan are now centred on new areas in line with the technological revolution that brought changes to the industrial and global economic landscape.
The premier said cooperation in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in which Japan has high expertise needs to be improved.
He said he hopes the Japanese government will provide continuous support to encourage more cooperation in the field through the implementation of joint venture projects under LEP.
Ismail said as a pioneer in the global halal industry, Malaysia can help Japan develop their halal industry.
He also suggested that both countries explore cooperation to resolve problems related to supply chains, adding that during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in May, he called for regional supply chains to be strengthened with supporting investment in digital infrastructure.
He said simplifying capacity development would strengthen the resilience of local supply chains./.