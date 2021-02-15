World Thailand: couples tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day Fifty-two couples got married while riding elephants on February 14, in an annual Valentine's Day mass wedding ceremony at a botanical garden in the eastern Thai province of Chon Buri.

Politics Vietnam backs democratic transition in Myanmar Vietnam calls on the international community and development partners to further support the transition to democracy in Myanmar, matching the wishes and interests of Myanmar people.

World Exports from six ASEAN countries drop only 2.2 pct despite pandemic: JETRO Exports from six Southeast Asian countries fell 2.2 percent in 2020 from a year earlier to a combined 1.35 trillion USD, a relatively marginal decline despite COVID-19, according to data from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).