World Thai Airways orders 45 Dreamliners from Boeing Thai Airways of Thailand has placed an order for 45 Dreamliner aircraft, the first major deal announced by Boeing at the Singapore Airshow 2024, the US plane-maker said on February 20.

World Singapore Airshow 2024 kicks off The Singapore Airshow 2024 kicked off at Changi Exhibition Centre on February 20.

World Thailand keen on alternative energy More state-run energy firms in Thailand are eager to try alternative fuels to support the campaign against climate change, with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) becoming the latest agency, aiming to replace coal with wood pellets to fuel its power plant.

World Indonesia warns of climate change-induced rice price hikes Climate and weather changes are causing crop failures, thereby leading to the rice prices soaring across the world, including Indonesia, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.