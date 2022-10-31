World Laos named among breathtaking travel destinations for 2023: National Geographic National Geographic, one of the most widely-read and respected magazines in the world, has selected Laos as one of the 25 most breathtaking places one should visit in 2023.

ASEAN Death toll from Nalgae storm rises to 98 in Philippines The death toll from Storm Nalgae has risen to 98, while 63 people remain missing and 69 others are injured, according to the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

World Official foundation stone laid for 5th Thailand-Lao Friendship Bridge The Prime Ministers of Laos and Thailand attended a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the 5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, linking Thailand’s Bueng Kan province with Bolikhamxay province in Laos, on October 28. ​

World Vietnamese Party leader's visit to deepen Vietnam - China friendship: Hong Kong scholar The ongoing visit by Vietnamse Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to China further affirms the close relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples, Li Minghan, a scholar from Hong Kong (China) who has spent years studying Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, has said.