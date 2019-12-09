World Thailand works to attract more Vietnamese tourists The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to tap second-tier cities and provinces in Vietnam to bring in more first-time visitors to the country.

World APEC 2020 informal senior officials’ meeting opens The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) held the Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2020 in Langkawi, Malaysia on December 9.

World Thai PM receives poor rating after six months in office: poll Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has received a poor rating after six months as head of an elected government, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute for Development Administration (NIDA).