Malaysia stresses full implementation of DOC in East Sea
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (L) is welcomed by Crown Prince of Brunei Al-Muhtadee Billah when arriving in the host country. (Photo: straitstimes.com)Hanoi (VNA) –
Addressing a press conference at the end of his two-day official visit to Brunei, the Malaysian PM said during his discussion with the Bruneian leader, he stressed the importance of full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) as a whole, and a preliminary conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).
The matters related to the East Sea should continue to be managed peacefully and rationally through dialogue and negotiations, using appropriate forums and diplomatic channels as well based on the principles of international law, Ismail Sabri Yaakob noted.
He added the two sides agreed to continue negotiations and consultations to study and finalise a highway linking their countries. The proposed Trans-Borneo Highway is a major road network system that connects Kalimantan (Indonesia), Sarawak and Sabah (Malaysia) and Brunei.
This was the first official trip to Brunei by Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the PM of Malaysia./.