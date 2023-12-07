World Indonesia promotes gender-equality, prevention of violence against women Chairwoman of the Indonesia’s National Commission on Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan) Andy Yentriyani on December 6 called for solidarity and development of movements to enhance gender equality, and end violence against women in the country.

World Malaysia gaining confidence from investors Malaysia attracted 225 billion RM in approved investments in services, manufacturing and primary sectors from January to September, exceeding its annual target.

World Global slowdown threatens Thailand’s growth Although the Bank of Thailand (BoT)'s revised GDP growth forecast of 3.2-3.8% next year is possible, analysts are warning that an economic slowdown in China and the US means downside risks remain, while the effectiveness of the government’s stimulus to ignite the economy is questioned, local media reported.