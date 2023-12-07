Malaysia targets tourist arrivals surpassing pre-pandemic level
Malaysia is targeting tourist arrivals exceeding the pre-COVID-19 level in 2024 amid better flight connectivity and a higher number of potential visitors from China and India, according to deputy director-general in charge of tourism promotion Musa Yusof.
Addressing a tourism forum in Kuala Lumpur, Yusof said tourism arrivals in 2024 is expected to be higher than the 26.1-million seen in 2019.
Malaysia's tourism target does not take into account visitors who typically enter the country via land borders.
The Southeast Asian nation recently announced a 30-day visa exemption for travelers from China and India starting December 1, which is hoped to boost tourism revenue.
It has witnessed an upswing in visitors this year, prompting the government to revise its 2023 year-end tourism target to 19.1 million arrivals from 16.1 million.
According to the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), tourism industry contributed 14% to the country’s gross domestic product in 2022, making it one of the largest contributors to the economy./.