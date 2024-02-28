Malaysia to host Southeast Asian expo on tunnelling, underground space in March
The Southeast Asian Conference and Exhibition on Tunnelling and Underground Space 2024 (SEACETUS2024) will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from March 5 to 7.
The Southeast Asian Conference and Exhibition on Tunnelling and Underground Space 2024, to be held in Kuala Lumpur in March, will explore the latest technologies, techniques and best practices shaping the future of underground space development. (Photo: Bernama)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The Southeast Asian Conference and Exhibition on Tunnelling and Underground Space 2024 (SEACETUS2024) will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from March 5 to 7.
As reported by the news site Free Malaysia Today, the conference, themed “Innovation and Sustainable Underground Space Development,” is organised by the Institution of Engineers Malaysia and endorsed by the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA-AITES).
“This event is set to redefine industry standards and inspire groundbreaking solutions,” the SEACETUS2024 publicity committee said in a statement as quoted by the site.
It is also set to explore the latest technologies, techniques, and best practices shaping the future of underground space development, with discussion sessions covering topics such as environmental sustainability, risk management and information modelling.
SEACETUS2024 will bring together luminaries and experts from Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan (China), China, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Germany, and beyond, fostering cross-border collaboration and innovation to tackle common industry challenges head-on, the committee said.
The conference will also include a site visit to either the East Coast Rail Link or the Pantai 2 underground sewage treatment plant on the final day, to showcase Malaysia’s achievements in tunnelling and underground engineering./.