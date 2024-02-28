World China's COMAC to showcase aircraft in Malaysia The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC), a Chinese state-owned airplane manufacturer, is preparing to conquer the ASEAN market by conducting a flying display of its C919 and ARJ21 in Malaysia and four other countries in the region this year, the News Straits Times has reported.

World Thailand eyes to become halal centre in Southeast Asia by 2028 The Thai cabinet approved initiatives to turn Thailand into a halal hub in Southeast Asia by 2028, intending to raise the country’s GDP by 1.2% or 55 billion THB (1.52 billion USD).

World Malaysian ringgit undervalued, hoped to trade higher An official of Malaysia’s central bank expected the country's ringgit to trade higher on the back on positive economic prospects.