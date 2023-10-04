World Vietnam urges comprehensive, breakthrough measures for sustainable development Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations Nguyen Hoang Nguyen has called for comprehensive and breakthrough measures to realign the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development back on track.

World Two foreigners confirmed dead in Bangkok’s shooting The shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand left two women dead, one Chinese and the other Myanmar, confirmed Commissioner –General of the Royal Thai Police Pol General Torsak Sukvimol. ​

World Indonesian parliament passes key changes in new capital city law Indonesia’s parliament (DPR) approved the revised National Capital City (IKN) law on October 3, which not only prevents the next president from ditching the project to move the nation's capital city from Jakarta to Nusantara in East Kalimantan but also expands the power of the IKN Authority to manage its own budget.

World Cambodia prepares for peak tourist season The Cambodian tourism sector and authorities have been implementing solutions to prepare for peak tourist season, including simplifying entry procedures at the instruction of Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet.