World Air quality in forest, peatland fire areas gets better: Indonesian minister Indonesian officials have confirmed that air quality in areas experiencing forest and peatland fires in many localities of the country has improved over the past week.

World Thai PM pledges to implement “digital wallet” policy Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has confirmed that the country’s government will proceed with its plan to provide a 10,000 THB (280 USD) digital wallet to every Thai citizen aged 16 and older.

World Cambodia records second H5N1 death in 2023 The Cambodian Ministry of Health has confirmed the second death from avian influenza H5N1 in the country this year.