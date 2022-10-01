Malaysia: UMNO leaders call for early elections
Deputy President of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Mohamad Hasan on September 30 announced that the party’s top leaders have reached a consensus that parliament must be dissolved soon so that general elections can be held this year.
The meeting was coordinated by UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also attended as one of the party’s vice presidents.
Malaysia's 14th Parliament will expire in July 2023. Under the law, if the parliament is dissolve ahead of schedule, a general election must be held within 60 days of Parliament's dissolution.
UMNO is a major component party in the ruling Barisan National (BN) coalition in Malaysia.
However, some states including Penang, Kedah and Kelantan announced that they will not dissolve their assemblies./.