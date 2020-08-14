World Thailand creates new economic centre to recover COVID-19-hit economy The Thai cabinet on August 13 agreed to establish a centre to address the economic situation heavily battered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

World COVID-19 raises fragility of conflict-ridden countries: Indonesian FM The COVID-19 pandemic has raised the fragility of conflict-ridden countries and even risk them to fall back into crisis, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told a UN Security Council debate on August 13.

ASEAN ASEAN holds webinar on digital connectivity with private sector The ASEAN Secretariat and Infrastructure Asia of the Singapore government held a webinar on Digital Connectivity on August 13 as part of the ASEAN Infrastructure Discussion Series.

World Thai commerce ministry to push for RCEP signing The Thai Ministry of Commerce will push the country’s Cabinet in October to consider signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.