World Indonesia's Garuda conducts test flight with palm oil-blended jet fuel Indonesia's flag carrier Garuda Indonesia said on October 10 that it has completed a test flight using a palm oil-blended jet fuel on a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

World Cambodia’s 11 provinces hit by prolonged rains, floods Floods as a result of prolonged rains between September 16 and October 6 affected 11 provinces in Cambodia, killing at least three people and forcing nearly 2,000 households to evacuate to safer areas, according to the country’s National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM).

ASEAN ASEAN promotes inclusiveness for people with disabilities The ASEAN High-Level Forum (AHLF) on Disability-Inclusive Development and Partnership Beyond 2025 opened in Makassar city in Indonesia on October 10.

World Thailand’s long-term debt stable: Union Bank of Switzerland The Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) has rated Thailand’s long-term debt sustainability as stable, despite earlier concerns that it might face a downgrade in its credit rating if there were efforts to stimulate the economy through the 10,000 THB (271 USD) digital wallet scheme.