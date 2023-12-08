Malaysia 's Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (left) at the launch of Electric Motorcycle Use Promotion Scheme (MARiiCas) in conjunction with the Madani Government One Year Anniversary programme. (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian government is committed to increasing the acceptance level of Malaysians to shift to electric-based vehicles including electric motorcycles, the country’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said on December 8.



Speaking at launching ceremony of the Electric Motorcycle Use Promotion Scheme (MARiiCas) in conjunction with the Madani Government One Year Anniversary programme, the minister said that the goal is is in line with the aspiration of and target set by the government to achieve zero carbon by 2050 as well as EV sales target of 20% in 2030 through the Malaysia National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).



He advised all Malaysian citizens with annual income of 120,000 ringgit (25,000 USD) and below to take advantage to register and apply for a cash subsidy of 2,400 ringgit provided by the government.



He said the launch of MARiiCas is timely and the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) believes the initiative can bolster the acceptance by the public to shift from using Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) to EVs.



In a joint statement, MITI and the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics & IoT Institute (MARii) said this initiative offers incentives in the form of rebates to help increase the confidence and opportunity for the public to experience electric motorcycles as a medium of daily transport, according to Bernama.



The statement said the MARiiCas application platform by MARii has been activated to enable applicants to check their eligibility, apply for the incentive, access information relating to the electric motorcycle models that are being offered, and check their application approval.



The platform can be accessed through the website, insentif.marii.my beginning December 8, 2023./.