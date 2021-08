Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has handed his resignation to King Al-Sultan Abdullah but will stay on as interim premier , the Royal Palace said on August 16.“The King has received the resignation letter of Muhyiddin Yassin and the entire cabinet effective immediately,” it said in a statement on Facebook.Following the resignation, the King is pleased for Muhyiddin to fill the role as caretaker prime minister until a new prime minister is appointed, it noted.The King also said it was not suitable to hold elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Malaysia’s infections and deaths per million rank as the highest in Southeast Asia.Later, in a nationally televised speech, Muhyiddin said he submitted his resignation to the King because he had lost the confidence of a majority of lawmakers, adding that he hoped a new government would be formed as soon as possible.The resignation could end months of political turmoil facing the Southeast Asian nation as the country is battling the COVID-19 resurgence and revive the pandemic-stricken economy./.