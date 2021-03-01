World New COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, Malaysia rise sharply Indonesia's Health Ministry on February 28 reported 5,560 more cases of COVID-19 and 185 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total tally to 1,334,634 with 36,166 deaths.

World Thailand, Philippines confirm many new COVID-19 cases Thailand reported 70 new COVID-9 cases, including 62 domestic infections on February 28, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

World Thailand begins COVID-19 vaccinations Thailand kicked off its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on February 28, with cabinet ministers, health officials and medical professionals among the first in the queue to receive vaccinations.

ASEAN ASEAN seeks to strengthen minerals cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has held a workshop on the Development Prospects for the ASEAN Minerals Cooperation (DPAMC) and Scoping Study of the ASEAN Minerals Database and Information System (AMDIS), aiming to promote regional minerals cooperation.