Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao young officers promote exchanges A seminar was held in Hanoi on July 18 between a delegation of the Military Youth Board of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and a delegation of the Lao People’s Army who are taking part in a training course on youth affairs in Vietnam.

Politics Condolences to Indian leaders over losses caused by serious floods Top leaders of Vietnam have extended condolences to their Indian counterparts over serious consequences caused by floods in the northern region of India, which killed nearly 150 people and forced thousands of local residents to evacuate.

Politics HCM City's Can Gio district should be turned into city in forest: PM With its mangrove forest ecosystem and biosphere reserves, Ho Chi Minh City’s outlying Can Gio district should be developed into an urban area in the forest, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on July 18.