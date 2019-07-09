Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador (Source: Malay Mail)

- Malaysian police have arrested four foreigners on suspicion of being involved in militant groups, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said on July 9.The suspects, aged between 24 and 54, were arrested by police in operations between June and early July, Abdul Hamid said in a statement.One of them is a member of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) in Myanmar. He uploaded a video threatening to kill the President of Bangladesh.The suspect had been previously arrested three times for entering Malaysia illegally, using fake documents and involvement in human trafficking.Another suspect is also an ARSA member. Meanwhile, the remaining suspects included a Filipino member of the Abu Sayyaf militant group who had been involved in kidnapping for ransom and one Indian national who had provided funds to the Babbar Khalsa International, a militant group based in India.-VNA