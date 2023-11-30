Illustrative image. (Photo: mobihealthnews)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – As the number of COVID-19 cases increases again in Malaysia, medical experts advised local residents to continue to take preventive measures such as wearing masks in crowded places and washing their hands regularly.



The Southeast Asian country reported a slight increase recently with Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Melaka exceeding 100 cases, while other states had between eight and 59 cases daily.



According to Kumitaa Theva Das, a virologist at Universiti Sains Malaysia, there was a rising number of cases recently but the situation was still under control because a majority of people in Malaysia have been vaccinated and the vaccines are still working.



Two of the four variants of interest (VOIs), namely XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.16, have been circulating in Malaysia. Since they are all Omicron strains, the symptoms will most likely be similar and not cause for concern, she said, adding that neighbouring countries such as Brunei and Singapore also recorded an increase in the number of infections.



Meanwhile, Penang Hospital infectious disease unit head Chow Ting Soo confirmed that there has been a rise in cases and hospital admissions.



For certain groups of people such as the elderly, immuno-compromised patients and those with underlying health conditions, the implications of being infected can be severe and lethal, she said, noting that the virus still exists in the environment./.