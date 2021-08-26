World Vietnam calls for ensuring security of elections in Iraq Vietnam welcomes efforts of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and international organisations and partners to assist Iraq in organising early elections scheduled for this October, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

World Vietnam’s participation contributes to success of 6th Eastern Economic Forum: Russian expert Vietnam is one of the active members of the Eastern Economic Forum and its engagement will contribute to the success of the upcoming 6th edition, said Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund.