Malaysia’s PM and opposition leaders find common ground in combating COVID-19
New Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the first working day at the Prime Minister's Palace. (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and opposition leaders on August 25 pledged to find “common ground” to tackle the spreading COVID-19 pandemic and boost the economy, seeking to ease long-running political turbulence.
Their meeting focused on how best to handle the COVID-19 crisis, save lives and revive the economy. The two sides pledged to protect people's lives and safety from the threat of the epidemic as well as minimise the economic impact of job loss and loss of income.
Coalition of Hope (PH) and opposition People's Justice (PKR) Chairman Anwar Ibrahim said the opposition will ensure that if the PM's policy is in the interest of the people, they will not "complicate" vote of no-confidence in new PM Ismail at parliament, scheduled to take place next month.
The PM affirmed that in the fight against COVID-19, the new government will continue to promote the strategies of the previous government through collective consultation of public health experts, and will implement practical implementation through strategic cooperation between governments and all stakeholders from the public to private sectors to ensure the restoration of the national health care system.
Malaysia is a country with a "speedy" vaccination rate in the world with an average of 500,000 doses per day, so it is possible for Malaysia to achieve herd immunity as planned.
However, PM Ismail also warned that this would not completely help the country get rid of the threat from the COVID-19 epidemic./.