World Vietnam - promising market for investment: Thai firm Vietnam and India are the most promising markets for long-term investment as the two countries have responded well to global challenges and uncertainties thanks to their fast-growing economies, according to Krungthai Asset Management (KTAM) Public Company Limited of Thailand.

World Malaysia expands scale of bird’s nest industry The Malaysian Government has agreed to allow the hiring of additional foreign workers for the bird's nest industry, specifically to clean raw swiftlet’s nests, to overcome the labour shortage facing the industry, according to the country's Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Ronald Kiandee.

World Indonesia: 40 political parties register for 2024 General Election The General Elections Commission of Indonesia (KPU) has announced that 40 out of the 43 national parties that have Political Party Information System (Sipol) accounts had registered to participate in the 2024 General Election, as the registration period ended on August 14.