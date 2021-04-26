Man arrested for illegal deforestation
The investigation police agency at the Police Department of the northern mountainous province of Son La on April 26 decided to arrest a 43-year-old man for his illegal deforestation.
Lo Van Quy hired a group of people to illegally exploit forest products. (Photo: cand.com.vn)
Son La (VNA) – The investigation police agency at the Police Department of the northern mountainous province of Son La on April 26 decided to arrest a 43-year-old man for his illegal deforestation.
Lo Van Quy, from Co Noi commune, Mai Son district, Son La province, will be arrested for his violation of regulations on exploitation and protection of forests and forest product management in line with Article 232 of the Penal Code.
The decision has been approved by the provincial People’s Procuracy.
Investigators said Quy hired a group of people to illegally exploit forest products and they were caught red handed in a forest in Na Pan hamlet, Chieng Dong commune, Yen Chau district.
The case is under further investigation./.