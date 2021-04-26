Environment Northern region warned of extreme weather Provinces and cities in the northeast and north central regions are set to see heavy rain of up to 40-120mm on April 26, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Tien Giang takes measures to supply water to more households The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has taken measures to supply water for daily use to more households in areas affected by saltwater intrusion to ensure no one has to buy water at high prices.

Environment Government issues Decree to protect mineral resources The Government has issued a decree on the protection of mineral resources at national mineral reserves in accordance with the Mineral Law.

Environment Japan helps Vietnam in oceanographic research, plastic waste settlement Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio on April 23 signed an exchange of notes on two non-projects on receiving an oceanographic research vessel and supporting equipment for investigating, surveying and analysing ocean plastic waste, funded by the Japanese Government's non-refundable aid.