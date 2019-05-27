An overview of a meeting of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

– Lawmakers will spend the entire day on May 27 to examine the implementation of policies and laws on the planning, management and use of land in urban areas in the period from the time the 2013 Land Law took effect to the end of 2018.Chairman of the National Assembly’s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh is to present a report of the NA’s supervision delegation in charge of the matter to the legislature before lawmakers give opinions on the report.A noteworthy point in the report is the inclusion of video images which were recorded by journalists of the National Assembly television channel.The implementation of policies and laws on the planning, management and use of land in urban areas in the period from the time the 2013 Land Law took effect to the end of 2018 is subject to the NA’s supreme inspection at this session.The current session of the National Assembly, the 7th of the 14th legislature, opened on May 20 and is slated to conclude on June 14. -VNA