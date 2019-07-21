Young people join hands in planting mangrove forest in Tran Van Thoi district, Ca Mau province, on July 20 (Photo: VNA)

- A ceremony was held to launch a mangrove afforestation campaign in some provinces in the Mekong Delta on July 20 by the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Ca Mau provincial People’s Committee.The ceremony, which took place in Tran Van Thoi district, is part of activities to respond to the movement of mangrove forest planting and coastal protection nationwideAddressing the event, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep, highlighted that the launching ceremony is an opportunity for officials cadres and people of coastal provinces in the Mekong Delta region and all people to raise awareness in protecting mangrove forests and coastal areas; and understand the benefits and values brought by mangrove forests.Tim McGrath, Director of GIZ, affirmed the importance of combining measures to restore mangrove forests and protect coasts to provide a comprehensive and effective solution for coastal protection.This is also a priority area of GIZ, aiming to contribute to the protection and development of mangrove forests in order to reduce natural disaster risks, as well as to ensure the safety of people, he added.After the ceremony, participants took part in growing mangrove forests in the mudflats area behind Da Bac embankment area in Kinh Hon hamlet, Khanh Binh Tay commune, Tran Van Thoi district, Ca Mau province. - VNA