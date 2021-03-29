Business FLC targets over 47.71 million VND in pre-tax profit in 2021 FLC Group Joint Stock Company expects to achieve more than 1.1 trillion VND (47.71 million USD) in pre-tax profit, and over 15 trillion VND in consolidated revenue this year, the group has said.

Business Mekong Delta continues to develop transport infrastructure The Mekong Delta is working with the Ministry of Transport to improve the local transport infrastructure and thus trade flows, the Can Tho Branch of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said.

Business SOEs need to enhance autonomy in operation: report State-owned enterprises (SOEs) need to enhance their autonomy and responsibility under market mechanisms to contribute to the growth of the economy, according to a report by the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).