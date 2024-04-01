Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Marine aquaculture plays a crucial role in reducing pressure on natural exploitation, increasing oceanic value, biodiversity, and promoting sustainable development, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said on April 1.



In his remarks at a conference on sustainable marine aquaculture with a view from Quang Ninh held on April 1 in the northern province, Hoan said marine aquaculture will create new economic opportunities, livelihoods, and biodiversity, adding that it holds a leading role, contributing significantly to economic growth, state budget revenue, and employment.



The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People's Committee of Quang Ninh province. It drew the participation of about 450 domestic and international delegates.



The conference aimed at accelerating the implementation of Project 1664 on marine farming in Quang Ninh province, identifying the current situation of aquaculture in the world and in the country, and rolling out procedures on environmental impact assessment, licensing and assigning marine areas for aquaculture in the locality in the near future.



Nguyen Xuan Ky, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said that with a coastline stretching 2500km, fishing grounds covering over 6,100 sq.km and three marine conservation areas, Quang Ninh targets becoming the aquaculture hub of the northern region by 2030. The province has also designated 45,246 ha of coastal waters for aquaculture development, with a comprehensive approach towards modernisation, environmental friendliness, tourism services, as well as safeguarding national sovereignty.



Quang Ninh has also restructured types of farmed seafood suitable for each region's advantages, improved productivity and product quality, he added.



Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken said that to ensure efficient and sustainable marine aquaculture, countries need to establish suitable areas for fish farming and ensure environmental protection.



Noting that Vietnam has many regions suitable for marine aquaculture that have not been fully utilised, she suggested that it is necessary for the country to adopt new technologies, develop offshore aquaculture sites and manage waste and pollution properly.



The Prime Minister has approved a project on marine aquaculture development till 2030 with a vision to 2045, under which Vietnam targets having 280,000ha for marine aquaculture, achieving an output of 850,000 tonnes and export revenue of 800 million – 1 billion USD by 2025.



By 2045, sea farming will become an important part of the fisheries sector, accounting for over 25% of the total output and earning more than 4 billion USD in export turnover./.