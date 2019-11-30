Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has been listed as one of the top five plastic polluters in the world, so eco-friendly technical solutions and the use of bio-degradable plastic products need urgent promotion, participants at a workshop heard on November 29 in Hanoi.

According to the United Nations, about 300 million tonnes of plastics, including billions of tonnes of plastic bottles and more than five billion plastic bags, are produced globally every year.

Only 27 percent of plastic waste is recycled each year worldwide. The rest is thrown out and ends up in our seas. It takes hundreds of years for the waste to decompose. Plastic waste is also poisonous for marine animals.

Scientists estimated there would be more plastic waste in the oceans than fish by 2050.

Some statistics revealed at the workshop showed how plastic pollution in Vietnam has reached an alarming level.

Pham Bao Son, deputy director of the Vietnam National University (VNU) -Hanoi, said the Vietnamese Government has joined global efforts to take concrete action to manage and reduce plastic waste such as reducing single use plastic; reusing and recycling products; and encouraging a circular economy and green growth.

Besides the target of discussing plastic reduction solutions, the workshop aimed to kick off cooperation between Vietnam and international partners in marine plastic waste solutions and management policies, Son said.

Participants at the workshop said there is a need for general management policies on plastic production. Eco-friendly technical and technological solutions should also be encouraged./.