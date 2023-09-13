Politics President attends opening of National Defence Academy’s new academic year President Vo Van Thuong on September 12 attended the opening ceremony of the 2023-2024 academic year of the National Defence Academy - the leading military scientific research and training centre of the army and Vietnam at large.

Society Seminar on Chinese studies in new context held in Hanoi The Vietnam Academy of Social Science (VASS) held a seminar on Chinese studies in the new context in Hanoi on September 12, on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of the Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS).

Society Digital transformation to be highlighted at Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, to be hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly from September 14-17, will take the theme “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”.

Society Mekong Delta provinces making progress in curbing IUU fishing Coastal localities in the Mekong Delta continue making efforts to better prevent and control illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing ahead of the fourth fact-finding trip by a European Commission (EC) delegation this October.