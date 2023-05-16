US Consul General in HCM City Susan Burns speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

US Consul General in HCM City Susan Burns said that Marvell's commitment reflects the effort of the US businesses to contribute to socioeconomic development in Vietnam.US firms have invested billions of dollars and contributed to enhancing Vietnam's role in the global supply chain, creating high-quality jobs, nurturing talents and promoting innovation spirit, she said, adding that they have recognised Vietnam's great potential and capacity in attracting foreign investment, world-class brands and world-leading technologies.Marvell Technology, established in 1995 and headquartered in California, is a leading company in chip and semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure. The group has owned more than 10,000 patents worldwide./.