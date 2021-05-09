Health Health Ministry requests raising alert against COVID-19 to highest level The Ministry of Health has sent an official dispatch to chairpersons of provincial/municipal People's Committees, directors of provincial/municipal Departments of Health and heads of medical facilities nationwide, asking them to raise the alert against the COVID-19 pandemic to the highest level and actively conduct COVID-19 testing at hospitals.

Health Highest priority now lies on COVID-19 prevention, control: PM The highest priority at this time is to fight COVID-19 and deal with its consequences in order to ensure security and safety as well as the public’s health, and complete the set dual goals, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on May 7.

Health Vietnam detects 40 domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 46 new COVID-19 infections, including 40 domestic and six imported cases, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on May 7, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.