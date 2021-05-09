May 9 morning sees 15 new domestic cases of COVID-19
Fifteen domestic cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 12 hours to 6am May 9, according to the Health Ministry.
Spraying disinfectant at To Hieu commune, Hanoi's Thuong Tin district (Photo: VNA)
Of the cases, six were detected at the second facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh, Hanoi, five in Bac Giang province, two in Lang Son, and one each in Dak Lak and Ha Nam provinces.
The national count rose to 3,245, with 256 cases recorded since the latest resurgence that began on April 27.
Meanwhile, 2,602 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 25 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 22 twice and 17 thrice.
A total 42,293 people are under quarantine nationwide, with 685 at hospitals, 22,810 in concentrated facilities and 18,998 at home or their accommodations.
On May 8, an additional 30,678 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots, bringing the total number of vaccinated people to 832,635, who are mostly medical workers and those who work at the frontline in the fight against the pandemic./.
