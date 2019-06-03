Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control held a conference on June 3 in the north-western province of Hoa Binh to discuss measures to prevent natural disasters in the northern mountainous region in 2019.Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep, who is also deputy head of the committee, said major natural disasters in 2018 nationwide caused 224 people dead or missing, resulting in economic losses worth nearly 20 trillion VND (855.86 million USD).According to the official, since the start of this year, heavy rains and whirlwinds occurred in most of the country’s northern mountainous provinces. In the first five months, 18 people were reported dead or missing, while six others were injured.In the past year, the Government mobilised nearly 3.38 trillion VND (142.74 million USD) and more than 3,800 tonnes of rice to support localities to promptly overcome consequences of natural disasters and recover production.At the conference, participants discussed issues related to natural disaster prevention and control in the northern mountainous region, and put forward measures to cope with disasters in the coming time.Authorised agencies will step up installation of monitoring devices and warning signposts in high-risk areas. Localities are asked to review places in danger of floods and report to the Government.Within the framework of the event, a training course was held to provide guidance on the use of Facebook in the dissemination of information about natural disaster prevention and control for officials from 18 northern mountainous provinces.Afterwards, Facebook representatives in Vietnam will continue to join hands with the steering committee to arrange training courses nationwide.-VNA