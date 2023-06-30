Environment Mekong Delta Region Adapts To Climate Change, Sustainable Development The Mekong Delta region, an area sensitive to environmental changes, faces great challenges from climate change, requiring regional localities to come up with an effective strategy to adapt to extreme weather conditions, reduce emissions and increase recovery capacity, according to experts.

Environment Vietnam, Netherlands tighten cooperation in climate change adaptation Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha will co-chair the 8th meeting of the Vietnam-Netherlands Intergovernmental Committee on Climate Change Adaptation and Water Management slated for June 25-27 in The Hague.

Environment Ten monkeys released into the wild at Bai Tu Long National Park The management board of Bai Tu Long National Park in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Van Don district on June 22 released ten rescued monkeys of different species into the wild at the park’s Ba Mun forest.