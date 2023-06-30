Measures sought to promote deforestation-free coffee production
Measures to develop coffee production and supply without causing deforestation following regulations of the European Union (EU) were discussed during a conference jointly held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the EU Delegation to Vietnam on June 29.
The event was intended to provide updated information about the EU deforestation-free regulation (EUDR) as well as opportunities and challenges that the regulation may bring to Vietnam, and seek measures to help the sector meet the regulation during the preparation period that the EU gives the country (18-24 months).
Participants were also expected to contribute ideas on the building of a national plan of actions for the coffee sector to meet the EUDR.
Addressing the event, MARD Minister Le Minh Hoan underlined that the EUDR, scheduled to take effect from December 2024, will directly impact the supply chains of wood and wooden products, rubber and coffee, bringing about challenges for the sectors in traceability and deforestation supervision and response.
The MARD consider the regulation as a chance for the agricultural sector to develop towards transparency, responsibility, sustainability and green growth, he said.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)The minister called for the joint efforts among State and public agencies as well as domestic and foreign organisations in getting ready for the regulation, thus maintaining sustainable farm produce circulation and ensuring livelihood for farmers.
Hoan hailed the close cooperation and effective support from the EU in transforming the Vietnamese agricultural sector into a transparent, responsible, sustainable and green sector.
Florika Fink-Hooijer, head of the EC’s Directorate General for the Environment said that the EU pledges to support Vietnam during the country’s sustainable development process, aiming to effectively settle environmental challenges, contributing to the prosperity of Vietnamese people and the preservation of the country’s natural heritage.
Tran Quynh Chi, Director of the Sustainable Trade Initiatives (IDH) regional director of Asian landscapes called on domestic and foreign companies and organisations to make contributions to the plan of actions, thus making important impacts on three major aspects of responsible production, resources protection and social security.
At the event, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation was signed among the MARD, IDH, and the People’s Committees of five Central Highlands localities that are the major coffee production hubs of the country – Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, and Lam Dong, the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa and Association, and Koninklijke Douwe Egberts BV (KDE) of the Netherlands.
The deal aims to support the development of deforestation-free production regions in association with implementation of resources preservation and social welfare in localities, meeting requirements of the market, especially the EU in the 2023-2030 period./.